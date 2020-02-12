Anahí presents Emiliano, his second son, to the world

Share it:

Former RBD Anahí touched all his followers by sharing on Instagram the first official photograph of Emiliano, his second son with Mexican politician Manuel Velasco, this with the intention of presenting the baby to the world.

Undoubtedly, the Mexican actress and singer is currently the happiest woman in the world with the arrival of her son and has shown this through social networks, where since the pregnancy of her firstborn Manuel has shared in detail everything with her 6.7 million followers in the social network.

"Hello world! I am Emiliano," Anahí wrote in the photograph that so far has reached more than one million likes and thousands of comments where they send the best wishes to his family and describe the beauty of his baby.

BABY BELLEZAAAAA "," Hi Emi be very welcome. We love you "," Ahhhh how cute, I'm dying of love "," God bless you, congratulations Any! ", Are some of the comments in the publication.

Having become a mother has not prevented Anahí from continuing her artistic career, since days before the birth of Emiliano, the singer released her new musical single entitled "Latidos", a song she wrote during the pregnancy of her first son Manuel and decided to launch now after her second pregnancy.

In addition, she has concentrated a lot on her podcast, where she thinks about various topics, talks about her daily life and her experiences, likewise, the interpreter created the page "An by Anahí", a platform where she offered video yoga classes, recipes, tips and more for pregnant women.

It was on February 2, 2020 at 11:37 p.m. when Emiliano was born at 37 weeks gestation, because according to the singer herself, the child would have advanced more than expected and would have taken a big surprise thus.