Anahí prepares some enfrijoladas and they call her inept on Twitter

April 21, 2020
Edie Perez
Anahí is trending on Twitter and not for singing a song by the disappeared RBD band but for her facet as a mother where she gives tips to help her fans who are just starting out in that facet.

But what happened was that the famous gave some cooking tips and it was in the preparation of some enfrijoladas which she prepared in less than a minute so that users scoffed because they thought that she would do something much more laborious.

"I thought that I had already seen the worst in life, until I saw Anahi's enrijoladas", "The saddest thing I saw today … and look that today he was at the turnip", "It is almost not noticeable, which is of which the water burns ", they wrote to the artist.

Let's remember that a few months ago Anahí made her debut as a mother for the second time, so she increasingly prefers to focus on her family than on the world of soap operas because she doesn't want to neglect them at any time.

As if that were not enough, she does not stop staying active in the world of social networks because she does not want to completely neglect her fans who have supported her throughout her career and who thank them for so much love.

