Anahí is compared to her son Manuel for a photo of her childhood

The Mexican singer and actress Anahí delighted her followers with a photograph of her childhood in the box of the children's day celebration, with which she caused a stir on social networks, because she left many shocked by her resemblance to her first-born Manuel Velasco Puente.

Through his official account on Instagram, the exRBD published the image to remember his childhood on this special day in which many Mexicans share the classic photograph of when they were children and received hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

The followers and fans of Anahí immediately began to highlight the great similarity that the little Manuelito has with his mother, since his incomparable gaze was inherited by the minor, who recently became Emiliano's older brother.

Until now, the singer's image has received more than 150,000 likes and hundreds of comments where her followers show her much affection and love, as they usually do.

It should be remembered that, on September 11, 2016, Anahí announced that she would become a mother for the first time through her Instagram account, which caused quite a stir and excitement among the singer's faithful followers, in the same way, she revealed. that it would be a boy.

Years later, on October 28, 2019, the actress announced through a cover with the Mexican magazine "Who" her second pregnancy. On November 8 of the same year, she revealed that, again, she would be the mother of a child, whom she named Emiliano.

Finally, through his Instagram account, he revealed that the minor was born on February 2 at 11:37 p.m.