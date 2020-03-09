Anahí boasts twenty-year-old waist and abdomen after giving birth

Share it:

Anahí returns to conquer social networks and not for having returned to the world of soap operas, but for returning to the figure he had after giving birth to Emiliano his second baby who was ahead of him a little earlier than scheduled.

The artist shared a photo where she is seen with her advanced state of pregnancy, while in another she appears with a completely flat abdomen making it clear that the correct care and good nutrition are the perfect tool to return to a sensational figure.

"Our body is transformed and in the most incredible way it surprises us. I never want to forget these moments. Magical, Anahí wrote in the publication which reached more than 300 thousand followers.

Meanwhile fans of the exRBD sent him all kinds of comments of all kinds where they let him know that he remains one of the most beautiful women of the show because as everyone knows he takes great care since he had his first son with former governor Manuel Velasco Coello

"Anahi how did you do so that your belly does not have stretch marks? Do you give us any recommendations?", "Magical, unique and real as well as your voice on stage. We miss you @", they wrote to Anahí on Instagram for their publication.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago, the RBD band met, leaving its millions of fans excited because many thought it would be a return but it was only a coexistence between the artists after not being so often due to the busy work schedules they have .