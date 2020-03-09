TV Shows

Anahí boasts twenty-year-old waist and abdomen after giving birth

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Anahí returns to conquer social networks and not for having returned to the world of soap operas, but for returning to the figure he had after giving birth to Emiliano his second baby who was ahead of him a little earlier than scheduled.

The artist shared a photo where she is seen with her advanced state of pregnancy, while in another she appears with a completely flat abdomen making it clear that the correct care and good nutrition are the perfect tool to return to a sensational figure.

"Our body is transformed and in the most incredible way it surprises us. I never want to forget these moments. Magical, Anahí wrote in the publication which reached more than 300 thousand followers.

Meanwhile fans of the exRBD sent him all kinds of comments of all kinds where they let him know that he remains one of the most beautiful women of the show because as everyone knows he takes great care since he had his first son with former governor Manuel Velasco Coello

READ:  Why does Ricky Martin ask for Wanda Vázquez to resign?

"Anahi how did you do so that your belly does not have stretch marks? Do you give us any recommendations?", "Magical, unique and real as well as your voice on stage. We miss you @", they wrote to Anahí on Instagram for their publication.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago, the RBD band met, leaving its millions of fans excited because many thought it would be a return but it was only a coexistence between the artists after not being so often due to the busy work schedules they have .

.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.