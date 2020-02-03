Anahí becomes a mother; delivery was advanced 37 weeks

Share it:

Anahí does not fit the happiness because a few hours ago she has just become a mother for the second time and it is that little Emiliano moved forward 37 weeks earlier than scheduled arriving to the world safe and sound, as the artist assured in social networks.

"Welcome Emiliano 02/02/2020 11:37 pm. A little ahead of us! 37 weeks But thank God we are perfectly both! It was a beautiful birth I will tell you all the details! For now to give infinite thanks to God. And to all of you for putting us in your prayers and sending us so much love ", she wrote in a photo where she appears with the boy and her husband.

Meanwhile their fans were shocked by the news and they were aware of how the exRBD carried out her pregnancy because she shared with her fans everything she did to enjoy her pregnancy even more, which became a success.

"Congratulations Anahí to enjoy the new member of your beautiful family", "What a beautiful and magical day he chose to be born", "Many blessings and with my heart I wish a happy life … A hug from Colombia", they wrote to Anahí.

It should be mentioned that Anahí did yoga during her pregnancy, also gave pregnancy care tips on her website, which has been a success because the actress would also be more aware of her fans.

As if that were not enough a few weeks ago Anahí met with his former RBD companions, so he immediately thought of a reunion but it was only for a coexistence.