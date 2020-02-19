TV Shows

Anahí amazes her figure two weeks after having her baby

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The singer and actress Anahí, former member of the musical group Rebelde, surprises her followers on social networks by showing her figure, since she became a mother for the second time on February 2.

Anahí, who lives in Chiapas with her husband, shows through a video that she already had her slender figure and nobody would believe that she only gave birth for a second time a few days ago.

The beautiful wife of politician and businessman Manuel Velasco has already recovered her measurements, she comments on Instagram, and that is why she amazes her thousands of fans.

Anahí, 36, shares on Instagram that she is the happiest mother in the world, now with the arrival of her second child, who is named Emiliano.

The beautiful singer lived a pregnancy with tranquility, even dedicated herself to share with her followers through Instagram and her website aspects of it and also gave advice to pregnant women.

READ:  Kylie Jenner enchants with her new and sensational change of look

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.