Anahí amazes her figure two weeks after having her baby

The singer and actress Anahí, former member of the musical group Rebelde, surprises her followers on social networks by showing her figure, since she became a mother for the second time on February 2.

Anahí, who lives in Chiapas with her husband, shows through a video that she already had her slender figure and nobody would believe that she only gave birth for a second time a few days ago.

The beautiful wife of politician and businessman Manuel Velasco has already recovered her measurements, she comments on Instagram, and that is why she amazes her thousands of fans.

Anahí, 36, shares on Instagram that she is the happiest mother in the world, now with the arrival of her second child, who is named Emiliano.

The beautiful singer lived a pregnancy with tranquility, even dedicated herself to share with her followers through Instagram and her website aspects of it and also gave advice to pregnant women.