Anaconda, the 90s cult film with Jennifer Lopez prepares for a successful reboot

The big Anaconda she is ready to strike again, so save yourself who can. More than 20 years after the release of the famous film, Sony has decided to make a reboot of Anaconda bringing back to the big screen the terrible snake that has frightened an entire generation (or maybe even more) in the 90's. Besides, being swallowed by a great man snake it is not exactly the best of life, as well as finding oneself imprisoned in its steel vice.

Now become a must of the 90's movies in reality, at the beginning he had not started on the right foot, collecting a lot of negative reviews and nominations for Razzie Awards (or rather a retort of Oscar on the contrary, which rewards the ugliest films); despite the criticisms however the movie Anaconda it was so appreciated by the public that it became one of the biggest successes Sony's all-time film which, thanks to its $ 136.8 million in box office receipts, has thus transformed the feature into a real cult film who kicked off one first saga (composed of the original film and i 3 sequels Anaconda: In Search of the Cursed Orchid, Anaconda 3 – The New Breed is Anaconda – Path Of Blood) and then to a play.

The reboot of Anaconda

Released in 1997 and directed by Luis Llosa, the movie Anaconda tells the story of a troupe of National Geographic documentary makers, led by Jennifer Lopez and in search of an almost completely extinct tribe that lives along the Amazon River, which ends up in the hands of a snake hunter who leads the group on the trail of a mammoth reptile. Of course, angiant anaconda it could have frightened the audience of the 90s, but are we sure that the story of a giant snake with pointy teeth and the larger mouth of a pizza oven can terrify even those who grew up on killer bread and dolls? Sony is more than certain and it is precisely for this reason that for the realization of the reboot of Anaconda the screenwriter was called to report Evan Daugherty, which became famous thanks to films such as the remake tomb Raider, the film Snow White And The Hunter with Kristen Stewart and the first chapter of the saga divergent. Daugherty's curriculum seems to be a real guarantee of quality and success, so if it gives us so much we can only expect great things from this new version of Anaconda.

According to the first rumors reported by Hollywood Reporter the film made by Daugherty will be neither a remake nor a sequel, but a real reinterpretation capable of making current (also thanks to the special effects that, in these 20 years, have made great strides), the story already told in Anaconda and interpreted by actors top-level players like Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Owen Wilson, Kari Wuhrer and Jonathan Hyde. Now that we know the reboot of Anaconda it will be there and is already in progress we can't wait to discover the cast that will be chosen to interpret the various characters and, above all, who will take the place of the mythical J-Lo!

