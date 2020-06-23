Ana Gabriela Guevara warned athletes about COVID-19: "It would be very difficult to get to the Olympic Games"

Share it:

Ana Gabriela Guevara warned athletes about COVID-19 and the difficulty of reaching the Olympic Games (Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott / EFE)

Last week, Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), presented the health protocol to athletes from Mexico who are looking for or have a place in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

At that meeting, the official sent them a warning at this time of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico. "He told us to take care of ourselves very much because, if we became infected, it would be very difficult to get to the Olympic Games ”, said Mariana Arceo in interview with Infobae Mexico.

The pentathlete was in the virtual meeting, where he explained that it was generally the reopening of the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR). "They are already looking at the way to open it, but with many precautionary measures, such as making COVID tests for those who enter," he explained.

Ana Gabriela Guevara had a meeting with athletes from different categories to explain the health measures to avoid infections (Photo: Conade)

He clarified that one of the measures to avoid contagion among athletes will be a stay without leaving the premises. "Once you enter CNAR you will no longer be able to leave", said the athlete champion of the Pan American Games in Peru 2019.

"We will have to always be respecting schedules and everything to have a healthy distance, more than anything in the first 15 days to confirm that there is no person infected, "he said.

In addition, he pointed out that of the 500 athletes who entered the CNAR, now only 100 to 110 athletes can enter. Only those athletes who are looking for a place or have already obtained their ticket to Tokyo 2020 will be able to do it.

Mariana Arceo Gutierrez released the details of the meeting they had with the head of the Conade (Photo: Instagram @marianaarceogutierrez)

However, there is no date yet for this action to take place. "It was planned for this month, but because of the red light, it may be until the following month or until August"he explained.

And it is that, according to the Mexican health authorities, 15 states are at a red light (maximum alert status for COVID-19 infections). One of these is Mexico City, where the Conade facilities are located., besides being the region with the most positive cases registered in the Mexican Republic.

In that context, the official asked them to take shelter to protect their health. This is because there could be the possibility that they had insufficient medical attention, due to the increase in cases and the saturation of hospitals.

One of the measures to avoid contagion among athletes is a dead end stay at the CNAR (Photo: CNAR)

Mariana, who was one of the athletes who suffered from the disease and overcame it, recalled the moments of tension she experienced. “In my case, I was one of the first people infected in Mexico, so there were no full hospitals yet. Right now, hospitals are saturated and it is difficult to find help if someone is infected, "he said.

In fact, until the cut of this Monday, the authorities indicated that, regarding hospital occupation and availability, There are 14,566 general IRAG beds available and 11,491 occupied.

In turn, in Mexico there are 22,584 deaths and 185,122 confirmed cases accumulated by coronavirus until this Monday, June 22. In relation to the previous day, 4,577 new infected patients were reported, which represents an increase of 2.5 percent.

Peace of mind with the Fodepar

Ana Gabriela assured the athletes that they were calm about the Fodepar issue (Photo: Conade)

Ana Gabriela Guevara assured the athletes that they were calm regarding the subject of the High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar). "We will continue to provide the support for the Olympic games," added the pentathlete.

This in relation to the debate of the initiative presented by the deputy of Morena, Dolores Padierna, where he considered the extinction of 44 trusts, including the Fodepar. However, after meetings with experts, coaches, authorities and athletes, the legislators decided to "freeze" the initiative to define what to do individually with each of the funds in a specific way.

The reason for this action is for the different indications of financial mismanagement of the Fund which is in charge of Conade. In fact, last February, the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) revealed that there are irregularities in the allocation and verification of 50.8 million pesos of the trust.

Faced with these issues, Mariana commented that she has always remained on the edge of political discussions. "I have only been in Fodepar for months and I have not had any problem with the payment. I generally stay out of all political situations and dedicate myself more than anything to work, ”he said.

