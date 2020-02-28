Ana Gabriel reveals what she will do the day she says goodbye to the stage

Share it:

Sinaloense singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel performed successfully at the Chile Viña del Mar 2020 festival and offered her show We are on time, where she included several of the themes that consolidated her since the 80s in music.

Ana Gabriel, singer of songs like Who like you ?, Mar y arena and Ay, amor, conquered the public in Chile on a night where all the people made him choir in his songs.

In the images that circulate on Instagram, an Ana Gabriel is seen delivered to her fans happy to sing in such a special event and night.

In an interview with the Ventaneando program, An Gabriel confesses that he still has no desire or interest in withdrawing from music, but he already knows what that day will be like and what he will do.

The day I have to say goodbye, I will say goodbye without saying goodbye, but at 64 years of age I feel strong to continue singing and I am blessed. "

María Guadaupe Araujo Yong is the real name of the artist and is originally from Guamúchil, Sinaloa. At the beginning of his career he did not believe in it, because he did not have a commercial style, some producers told him.

Ana Gabriel began his career on September 15, 1974 in Tijuana, according to information on Wikipedia. In 1979 Bertha Altamirano, her manager in those years, is the one who baptizes her as Ana Gabriel.

In the early 1980s he sings in bars in Tijuana, then participates in Youth Values ​​and in the OTI festival, where he obtains fifth place with his song At your side.

