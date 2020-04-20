Ana de la Reguera will make the audience laugh with her series Ana

Share it:

Ana de la Reguera, originally from Veracruz, Mexico, (1977), will premiere on April 21 through Amazon Prime Video her television series Ana, starring herself and in which she promises much laughter to the public.

Ana de la Reguera plays in Ana a woman who is determined to be part of the show business and be famous, but for that she will have to go through a series of circumstances that will mark her life.

In different news portals it is made public that Ana de la Reguera is excited about the premiere of Ana, a television series that she stars in.

Through her work in Ana, De la Reguera, who has studied acting with great actors such as Rosa María Bianchi, Patricia Reyes Spíndola and Hugo Argüelles, embodies what different personalities can be in a single woman.

The public will witness how Ana can behave one day that she is a lesbian, another a woman addicted to mariguaha, but will also show human and old Anas that they can reach people's hearts with their attitudes.

Ana is a written project, produced and starring Ana de la Reguera and shares a performance with Tina Romero, Andrés Almeida, Paulina Dávila, Lalo España and Paly Duval, among others.









De la Reguera began her career as an actress when she was part of the telenovela Azul (1996), opposite Kate del Castillo and Humberto Zurita; Then, producer José Alberto Castro gives him an opportunity in Pueblo Chico, Infierno grande, (1997) where he acted with Verónica Castro, its protagonist.

