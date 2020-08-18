Ana de Armas surprises Ben Affleck with a personalized birthday bike

Share it:

Even after the lockdown, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck continue to make the specialized press and their fans talk about themselves thanks to new photos uploaded via social media and to rumors leaked by American gossip sites, which this time revealed the beautiful gift made from the actress to her beloved Ben.

As reported, in fact, Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die) gave for the 48th birthday of Ben Affleck a spectacular customized bike. The star of Justice League and director of Argo celebrated his birthday last August 15 and his partner made sure it was a day for him to remember, giving him a beautiful green BMW built from scratch and completely customized by the talents of Hog WYLD, as reported by People.com.

According to the website, de Armas was seen smiling and happy unwrapping the two matching helmets together with Affleck, so much so that the couple was also photographed wearing them during a test ride along the Pacific Palisades, in California. Affleck was beaming and happy, the actress even more than her boyfriend.

We remind you that the stars met on the set of Deep Water, film by Adrian Lyne due out next year.