Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe for Andrew Dominik: Blonde's first review makes you dream

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Blonde, a highly anticipated new film by Andrew Dominik with Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe, should have arrived this year on Netflix, but the studio has decided to postpone the release of the film to 2021, probably waiting to be able to present it in some important film festival.

However Joyce Carol Oates, whose 1999 novel was the basis of Dominik's script, revealed on Twitter that he had recently attended a private screening of the film, which he passed with flying colors.

"I've seen the first version of Andrew Dominik's adaptation and it's amazing, brilliant, very disturbing and, perhaps most surprisingly, it has a completely feminist take on the story. I'm not sure a male director has ever made anything of it. similar. "

In short, the wait for the fourth film by the director of The murder of Jesse James at the hands of the coward Robert Ford is Killing them softly gets even higher after these statements, e curiosity about Ana de Armas' interpretation continues to rise among the ranks of fans. At the moment, however, there is no news for a release date.

Recall that the film also includes in the cast Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, the two husbands of Monroe. In addition, among the stars involved in the project we also mention Julianne Nicholson, Scoot McNairy, Garret Dillahunt, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams and Xavier Samuel.

Dominik previously said: "Blonde is interesting because it contains very few dialogue. My previous three films were heavily based on speech while I don't think there is a scene in Blonde longer than two pages. I am really excited to make a film that is also an avalanche of images and events. And the main character is a woman. My films have been quite devoid of women and now I have been able to try to imagine what it means to be."

For more insights, here's what Ana de Armas said about her transformation into Marilyn Monroe. Plus, find out why Ben Affleck won't be able to attend the 007 No Time To Die premiere.