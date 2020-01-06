Ana de Armas dazzles at the Golden Globes with the blue dress of honor of your dreams

Share it:

A perfect look for your first Golden Globes

The perfect dress for a red carpet

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes has been the premiere of Ana de Armas on the red carpet of these iconic awards for being nominated for Best Leading Comedy or Musical Actress with 'Daggers in the Back'. Everything pointed to that we would see a scandal look. The actress has gone far in her film career and today is totally unstoppable.

In fact, we were talking about this underestimation that has suffered from the public and the Spanish film industry and how Hollywood has welcomed Ana making her emerge as never before and do not stop developing your profession reaching everything you can and more.

And finally it was time to see her on the red carpet, with a Ralph and Russo word of honor design with straight and folded neckline, a very special dress completely filled with sequins in navy blue. The fall of the skirt is multi-layered and something I evaded, without much tail. Mark your waist with a belt with bow, also full of sequins.

And with regard to makeup has opted for a classic red lips with eyeliner and volume on the eyelashes, but has not overloaded, has opted for what never fails and feels good. The jewels have been very successful and the hairstyle has consisted of a low ponytail with a middle part, enough to put the icing on a look that has been simply perfect. Once again, he has not only lived up to his work and everything he represents, but also takes a ten in style.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images