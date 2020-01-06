Entertainment

Ana de Armas dazzles at the Golden Globes with the blue dress of honor of your dreams

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS

VALERIE MACONGetty Images

  • A perfect look for your first Golden Globes
  • The perfect dress for a red carpet

    The 77th edition of the Golden Globes has been the premiere of Ana de Armas on the red carpet of these iconic awards for being nominated for Best Leading Comedy or Musical Actress with 'Daggers in the Back'. Everything pointed to that we would see a scandal look. The actress has gone far in her film career and today is totally unstoppable.

    In fact, we were talking about this underestimation that has suffered from the public and the Spanish film industry and how Hollywood has welcomed Ana making her emerge as never before and do not stop developing your profession reaching everything you can and more.

    And finally it was time to see her on the red carpet, with a Ralph and Russo word of honor design with straight and folded neckline, a very special dress completely filled with sequins in navy blue. The fall of the skirt is multi-layered and something I evaded, without much tail. Mark your waist with a belt with bow, also full of sequins.

    And with regard to makeup has opted for a classic red lips with eyeliner and volume on the eyelashes, but has not overloaded, has opted for what never fails and feels good. The jewels have been very successful and the hairstyle has consisted of a low ponytail with a middle part, enough to put the icing on a look that has been simply perfect. Once again, he has not only lived up to his work and everything he represents, but also takes a ten in style.

    Ana de Armas dress gold balloons 2020

    Getty Images

    Ana de Armas dress gold balloons 2020

    Getty Images

    Ana de Armas dress gold balloons 2020

    Getty Images

    Ana de Armas dress gold balloons 2020

    Getty Images

    Ana de Armas dress gold balloons 2020

    Getty Images

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.