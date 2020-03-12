Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are a couple and these romantic photos confirm it

Share it:

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck They are the surprise couple of the moment in Hollywood.

They are the surprise couple of the moment in Hollywood. The actors would have met during the filming of the movie 'Deep Water'.

The news had been around the US social media for weeks, but it has not been until now that a couple of photos have confirmed this romance: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck They are romantically involved, or at least having a romantic 'affair'. The images were taken on a beach in Costa Rica during a trip by the couple who had also previously visited Cuba – the interpreter's country of birth. Now we can see them holding each other by the waist, kissing and giving free rein to all the pampering that previously avoided doing it in public, and we are 'living'!

He is 41 years old, she is 37, and together they make up one of the most powerful power couples in Hollywood today, as both are at the peak of their careers: Ana was nominated for a Golden Globe this year thanks to the film. Ives Knives Out ’ and now she prepares to break into the box office as a new 'Bond girl' alongside Daniel Craig; while he has recently released the film ‘The Way Back’. The two would have met during the filming of the erotic thriller ‘Deep Water’, a story based on the 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith and which has not yet seen the light, but which promises to destroy if the extra-labor relationship of both ends successfully.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, the new fashion couple in Hollywood

This dissolves the rumors that recently related Ana de Armas with the also actor Bradley Cooper, an alleged idyll from which no image was ever obtained to corroborate it and that would have remained a simple friendship. Now try your luck with Affleck, ex-husband of Jennifer Garner and controversial ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez who has become one of the undisputed protagonists of the international couché role.

Meanwhile, Ana is pursuing a prestigious career in the American film industry thanks to her excellent roles in films such as Run Blade Runner ’(2017), ‘007: No Time to Die’ (2020) and the future Mon biopic ’of Marilyn Monroe, ‘Blonde’. Although in Spain we will always remember her for rising to fame in the iconic series ‘El internado: Laguna Negra’, a fiction that, by the way, returns soon to the small screen, will we then enjoy a Cuban cameo?