Ana Dalay did not die and lives in anonymity? Reveal the truth about Gloria Trevi's daughter

Speculations around the Trevi-Andrade clan have monopolized the media for years. On this occasion a new conspiracy theory emerges …

The new theory that flooded social networks is that Ana Dalay, the daughter Gloria Trevi had with Sergio Andrade 20 years ago.

Ana Dalay died in strange circumstances and her body was never found. The same interpreter of "The Damage Count" has positioned itself in this regard years ago:

“One should not ask why but for what. Because if you ask why, the question is badly asked and you have to trust God, then you have to say why. And the answer came to me and is to be a better person. ”

Ana Dalay is Gloria Treviño?

However, for some Ana Dalay never died and dare to suggest that the singer's niece, daughter of her brother Luis Enrique, 23, is actually her daughter.

The stir is such that the same young woman, named Gloria Treviño had to answer and clarify doubts about whether or not she is the daughter of the interpreter of "Loose Hair".

"It was a difficult situation for me, for the family, but I was a child when all this was happening, so all those memories are a bit confusing for me."

He also revealed that he never had a DNA test, since he was born in February 1996 and says his father is Luis Enrique Treviño Ruiz. However, he said that in a hypothetical situation he would be very proud that his aunt is his mother:

In a hypothetical situation I would be fortunate to have a mother as my aunt because my aunt is a being of light, of love. My cousin represents an angel, love, peace, light. She is all that and I say it is because she is here. ”

Gloria Treviño is about to launch as a singer with the single ‘Eres Tú’ and would love to share the stage with her famous aunt:

"It is not something that has been put on the table but I would love it, it is one of the people I most admire in life."

