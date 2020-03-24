Ana Brenda Contreras surprises with her YouTube debut

Share it:

Ana Brenda Contreras surprised her followers by making her debut on the video platform, YouTube, with a welcome clip to her channel and revealed that she is not looking to be a video blogger, just talk about what she wants without censorship or editing.

The actress originally from McAllen, Texas, explained that she simply wants to show another of her facets, speak with her own words without filters or edits, something that keeps her very excited.

I am experimenting, seeing a new facet, but I definitely do not consider myself a youtuber, I am simply using a platform to show another aspect as an actress, speak in my own words, without anyone else editing me, with the knowledge I have, without filter and Speaking of what I want, that's great, "he said.

The idea of ​​launching into the world of YouTube videos came from the month of December, however, he did not want to fall into a circus, so he had to rethink it very well and today the dream he longed for finally comes to light.

I was struggling with the idea that being a public figure and especially an actress who has worked for many years, this would become like a reality show. "

After directing short films for the video platform, Ana Brenda realized that YouTube has a great reach in public, the amount of people who go looking for different content is unreal, so she decided to create her channel.

Likewise, he explained that he hopes that his new account on the platform will serve so that his followers and different people can learn a little more about her as a person, while addressing professional and even personal issues.

It really is a space for them to get to know me, so that people know a little more about me, as a person, yes, I will also address professional issues, but it is a little more personal, "he said.

The famous also said that the channel's premiere came earlier than expected due to the coronavirus crisis (COVID-19), as she planned to hold a party with her closest people and press, but current conditions are not suitable for this type. of events.

Regarding the subject of the new coronavirus, Ana Brenda Contreras explained that she will take the role of a motivating person and will try to calm her public in the face of the crisis, highlighting that she is not an expert on the subject, but will do the best she can.