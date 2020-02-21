Ana Bárbara sweeps the floor again with Arturo López Gavito

Share it:

Once again Ana Bárbara gave him everything to the judge of the Academy, Arturo López Gavito, and that is that after presenting himself on the reality scene where he confronted him for saying that his song I looked for was a bad song, he returned to Send a message.

It turns out that the press looked for the grupera behind the scenes and asked him what he thought about the reality that has had great popularity on Tv Azteca, in addition to thinking about the statements issued by the judges to each of the contestants.

Sometimes they make a judgment and it is one thing to say a criticism, to give a student a perspective and another thing is to destroy a work, whatever it is, I don't care if you don't like it, it is better for me to be absolutely mother but really what you have What to do is that you can't offend even if you don't like it, Ana said for Tv Notes magazine.

The singer, in addition to having several years in the music industry, has also been in charge of confronting other celebrities and putting them in their place because she does not like to criticize her career much less her personal life, which is why she separates her a lot from the press .

"A lot of respect for her has such a long career of over 25 years she has class", "Until someone says things, those judge disks like to humiliate the participants", wrote some Internet users.