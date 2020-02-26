Ana Bárbara sends emotional message to El Buki's wife

Share it:

Cristy Solís, Marco Antonio Solís El Buki's wife, celebrates his birthday and Ana Bárbara sends her a beautiful message on Instagram

Cristy Solís, the beautiful wife of Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís El Buki, celebrates her birthday and Ana Bárbara sends her a beautiful message on Instagram. Both are dear friends and also comadres.

Ana Bárbara, singer of musical successes such as La Trampa and Qué poco, is a detailed person with the people she loves and Cristy Solís is one of them, so she publicly congratulates her for another year of life.

The Grouping Queen lets Mrs. Solis know that she loves her very much and thanks her that she is always on the lookout for her and helping her when she needs it.

I wish you the best for your life and your years. When you need me and I need you, there we are both. Congratulations and I love you! "

The beautiful singer tells Cristy that he admires many things in her, especially the fact that she is a beautiful person inside and out.