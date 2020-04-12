Ana Bárbara heads # QueNoPareLaMúsica, before COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through social networks, Ana Bárbara, La Reina Grupera, will offer a special concert on Sunday night entitled Que no la musica, in allusion to #YoMeQuedoEnCasa, before the pandemic of COVID-19 and promoted by the radio station Ke Buena.

Ana Bárbara, one of the most beloved and beloved singers today in Mexico and other countries, will offer part of her repertoire in Que no la musica, starting at 8:00 p.m. on Kebuena.com.mx and on her networks social.

And it is precisely the same Ana Bárbara, originally from San Luis Potosí, who invites her fans to listen to her at a concert that promises to return unforgettable.

Bandits, tonight don't miss the live show with my friends from @kebuena #facebook at 8pm MX time 6pm Los Angeles time #quenoparelamusica #yomequedoencasa ", writes Ana Bárbara on Instagram.

If like last night how beautiful your children "," Ayyy yes, with you this quarantine is getting better "," Pretty lady, it is a delight to look at you and listen to you ", some fans express to La Grupera Queen on Instagram.

You can also read: Charlize Theron will film sequel to Atomic









The platform that does not stop the music of La Ke Buena is a concept that the radio station devised to entertain the public that is quarantined by the coronavirus COVID-19.

It is the turn of the actor and comedian Tony Balardy this Monday, April 13, at the same time, to offer his show that will be full of jokes suitable for all audiences.

Like him, these artists, others like the singer-songwriter Virlan García have already offered their show in days gone by.

You can read: Coronavirus in Mexico daily