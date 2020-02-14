TV Shows

Ana Bárbara and Bronco love their fans with Mi Corazón

February 14, 2020
Edie Perez
Mi Corazón, a musical duet between singer-songwriter Ana Bárbara and the Bronco group, is a favorite among users on the Internet and reaches almost two million views on YouTube.

The group Bronco and Ana Bárbara merge their talents in My Heart, the theme that months ago had announced that they would record is already a reality and also a success in social networks.

As usual, Queen Grupera wears her charms and appears in the video wearing two outfits, one in red and one white. In both looks beautiful, wastes sensuality until he shows his impact abdomen.

Lovers of the grupero genre are surely pleased with this melody, My Heart, authored by Ana Bárbara and in which her and Bronco voices and talents merge.

Through Instagram, both figures of the Mexican show publish images of aspects of the recordings of the video of My Heart and promote it.

But in my mind I hear the noise of people and you live inside my heart, ”writes Ana Barbara in one of the images alluding to her new composition.




