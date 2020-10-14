An unreleased TV spot reveals new scenes never seen before

It’s been 24 hours since The Mandalorian’s TV spot aired, the streaming giant has once again amazed its fans by sharing a video focused on the second season of the series present your Disney +.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, posted on Twitter by the official social account of The Mandalorian. In the thirty seconds that make up the video, it is possible to notice a couple of unpublished scenes, one centered on a battle that will have Cara Dune and the Mandalorian as protagonists, while a little further on you can see Greef Karga inside a ship. Fans immediately began to comment on the tweet, in particular assuming that a second trailer dedicated to the new season of The Mandalorian is coming, which will show us the journey of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda in search of a Jedi master who can reveal more about the mysterious abilities of the protagonist’s travel companion.

We remind you that the first episode of the show will be available starting from 30 October, while the rest will be published on a weekly basis, as happened with the debut season of the Disney + series. Finally, if you are looking for other rumors, we point out this interesting theory focused on Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.