An unpublished photo of Charlotte pushed Kate Middleton to open up on motherhood and mental health in a podcast

Kate Middleton opened in a podcasts for the first time, telling about herself as a woman, mother and Duchess. To do this, she started from one photo unpublished of his daughter Charlotte then published on Instagram to open a debate on mental health, motherhood and happiness that you had never heard of Kate Middleton, not so transparently, at least.

For the first time Kate told herself in podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby together with blogger Giovanna Fletcher: the opportunity was to launch her survey 5 Big Questions who is taking her around the country in a project that has engaged her for a lot of years and which now fully represents her work, especially after the Sussex have left the Royal Family (and a nice emotional void to fill Harry's and Meghan Markle).

I have this photo of Charlotte sniffing a flower and that image for me is a moment that means a lot as a parent. I try to create moments like this every day, even if they are small things, even if I don't have time.

There photo of Charlotte of Cambridge on Instagram it was a starting point for Kate Middleton, to speak not only of her experience as a mother of three children but also of the desire for normality, for a peaceful childhood and for the balance she wants for her children. Yes, even if one of them (Baby George, who is almost 6 years old) one day he will be King and the other two, Charlotte and Louis, will soon be princes in the service of the crown.

And it is the first time that Kate she lets herself go to confidences about her private life or her own childhood, because you are used to seeing her composed, smiling and serene despite everything while in reality she too sometimes feels petrified or a mother not up to the expectations of his children.

Mothers who say they don't feel guilty about their children lie. Every morning, when I accompany the children to school, George and Charlotte ask me: Mom, but why don't you come and pick us up from school? And for me it's an ongoing challenge.

From the highlights of the podcast starring Kate Middleton it is clear that her experience as a mother is closely linked to her mental well-being and also that the joy of the little things to do together, outdoor life and the simplicity of being with children without other artifices is a legacy that comes from his childhood, lived in the English countryside with Carole and Michael Middleton and his brothers, Pippa Middleton and James.

There Charlotte of Cambridge's photo who sniffs the flower that appeared on Instagram is the emblem of what Kate would like her children to remember as adults: a life full of commitments, lived in the spotlight like other children do not dream even and even with a future grandfather king and a great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth of England but full of small significant events.

Do I want my children to remember me just because I helped them with their homework? No, I would prefer that they remembered that time when we tried to cook the sausages in a bonfire or when we went to the beach and found our shoes full of sand and wet socks. I don't want them to remember a house full of stress where everyone is trying to do everything possible to keep the pieces together.

Mental Health and motherhood are the two great themes that Kate Middleton will face in 2020 with her work as Duchess of Cambridge and her questionnaire 5 Big Questions. He will bring his mother's experience around and tell it candidly as he did in the themed podcast Happy moms, happy children: for the first time you will hear her open up on what it is like to be a working mother (even if she has the help of nanny Maria Borallo to support her) in a family that the whole world follows and knows. The ingredients for a perfect childhood? Normality and balance: who knows if he will really be able to give them to his royal babies.

