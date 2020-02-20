An unpublished logo for the new Batman game in production at WB Montreal?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some new images emerged on the net seem to reveal the logo of the new project linked to Batman at the studios of WB Montreal. The shots show the symbol of a bat printed on what should be the lift of the study.

The images were shared in preview by James Sigfield of The GWW and show an anomalous bat symbol, very different from what has been seen so far and that some fans approach that of the particular story of Batman Beyond. The images seem confirmed by the presence of the game director of WB Montreal, Geoff Ellenor, in the same lift to demonstrate the fact that they come from the same building. If the logo were confirmed, the rumors circulated by the insider Sabi about the possible reboot of the next Batman game, could find some validity. In any case, the Court of Owls should still have an important role within the project.

The new Batman game is expected to be announced later this year, probably at theE3 in Los Angeles and is expected to be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, although Warner Bros and WB Montreal have not published any confirmations at the moment.