An Olympic medalist denounced the abuse suffered by British gymnasts: "They treat us like pieces of meat"

Nile Wilson said his statements may affect his selection for the Olympic team (Reuters)

Nile wilson, bronze medal in the fixed bar in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Affirmed this week that there is a culture of abuse towards gymnasts in the United Kingdom that nobody denounces. The athletes were encouraged to tell what happens behind the competition and that is hidden by all who are part of this hostile environment.

“Gymnasts are still, in my opinion, treated like pieces of meat. I would absolutely describe it as a culture of abuse, and I lived and breathed it for 20 years ”, affirmed to the BBC this Monday the 24-year-old athlete. "It is emotional manipulation, being pushed by physical pain is without a doubt something that I lived. I'd say I was mistreated. But we wanted to win Olympic medals, the leaders wanted to win Olympic medals, the coaches wanted to win Olympic medals, ”explained the gymnast.

Earlier this year, Wilson reported an altercation with a manager during a social event at his Leeds gymnastics club. After an internal investigation, the complaint was closed. ”They told me, and I felt it, that I was the problem. I had the impression of not being heard, they didn't care”, He estimated.

According to BBC, the Leeds Gymnastics Club claimed to have refuted the champion's version of events, and that the allegations were the subject of a "professional" and "robust" investigation, the result of which was independently verified. Afterward, Wilson left his hometown club and revealed his fears that broadcasting his complaints would cost him a spot at next year's Tokyo Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held in 2021 (Reuters)

"I think there is a massive element of control. Make us feel afraid, or afraid to speak, express our concerns, because they have us in their hands. If I express my concern, it could compromise my selection for the Olympics.. The reason I speak is that my incident this year underlines that there are still many things to change in gymnastics and that it starts from the top.

In late July, Rio bronze medalist Amy Tinkler criticized the British Federation for the slowness of its investigation following a harassment complaint filed by the gymnast in 2019.

The British athlete confessed that he was encouraged to break the silence after seeing the documentary Athlete A, produced by Netflix, which tells the story of abuse of the American doctor Larry Nassar from the experience of a rising gymnastics star, called to be the perfect complement to Simone biles, the most successful athlete in the discipline's World Cups and four times Olympic champion in Rio 2016, who denounced the team's medical officer in 2015, just in the run-up to the first Olympic Games held in South America.

Maggie nichols, abused by the doctor, was subdued by USA Gymnastics. They forced her to shut up. The same happened with his parents, who found in the then president of the federation, Steve Penny, a central figure in the role of hiding the multiple cases of sexual assault that Nassar perpetrated. Something similar to what happened with the top managers of the women's team, the Karolyi marriage.

