An old woman is spoiled Game Boy and Nintendo sends another

The beautiful and moving stories also take place in the video game industry. And if not, ask the daughter of the 95-year-old woman who once received a Game boy totally new and free by Nintendo due to its particular history, which now comes to light. Emotional and based on completely real events.

The fact is that this woman was playing Tetris in her beloved original Game Boy. Unfortunately, during the game, the portable console was turned off to never turn on again. And since the woman was very sick, she and her daughter decided to send a letter to Nintendo explaining the situation. However, their intention was only that they could repair it.

However, Nintendo's response really caught them by surprise. Now the story comes to light thanks to his daughter, Tsusaka (who is currently 70 years old) shared it on Twitter (us via Kotaku). The letter has been sent to the Japanese newspaper Asashi Simbun. And according to his account, his mother died at the age of 99, with which he could enjoy 4 more years of Tetris and Game Boy. History has moved the entire country.

In any case, Nintendo's answer was that it was not possible to repair the console, since its components were not easy to find and did not have them. However, those in Kyoto had a copy of the console saved and stored in their file. And they decided to give it to the woman.

The letter that your daughter sent to the newspaper cannot be more emotional: "There, in heaven, I'm sure you're happy", He said. A story that also shows that, sometimes, companies are not just companies eager to raise money.

