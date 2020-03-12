An official Gears of War card game announced

Share it:

If you are lovers of video games and also of card games in particular, you are in luck. The official card game of Gears of War. In addition, The Coalition will be allied with Steamforged Games, which in turn are in charge of the eponymous edition based on Dark Souls. Here we tell you all the details.

And if you are wondering how they will adapt the format of the saga to the cards, the truth is that their approach will be quite original. As reported by its creators (us via Gamesradar +), the game will focus on a more tactical and less action-oriented approach. This is what they have commented about it from The Coalition: "Choose how to develop your strength as you play through unique narrative scenarios, each with their own objective and terrain desasapland. Each victory or loss will affect the content of your deck in the next scenario, allowing success or failure to affect your game experience. ".

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that we can play on different sides. More specifically, either as members of the Coalition of Ordered Governments, or as Locust: "In this story-based campaasapland-style game, the decisions you make in each narrative setting will have serious consequences on the battlefield in the following. Attack at the right time, making your cards work together, fight together, and stay together, and, if necessary, die together. ".

The full name of this project is Gears of War: The Card Game and it will hit the market at the end of next fall or, at the latest, at the beginning of next winter. However, Steamforged has recently confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak in China, where many of the company's production partners are located, has affected other projects such as the board game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Therefore, it could also affect this game, so these release dates may not be final. We will be attentive to tell you any news about it.

Source: Gamesradar +