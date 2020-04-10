Entertainment

An Obito and Madara cosplay recalls the power of Naruto's Uchiha: Shippuden

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
The ending of Naruto: Shippuden it's all revolved around the Fourth Great Ninja War. For the first time, the five main villages teamed up to defeat the common enemy represented by the mysterious Tobi of the Alba organization, later discovered to be Obito Uchiha of Konoha. But with him there was also another Uchiha.

Madara Uchiha was the real planner of this war, taking Obito along a marked path. In the final stages of the Naruto: Shippuden war, we were able to observe Obito and Madara togetherside by side on the battlefield in order to end their plan to use the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

The two Uchiha they were filmed in a D00mdcosplay cosplay that, in the company of Wegearnow, brought the characters to real life. Respectively Madara and Obito, the two cosplayers have prepared a photo in a forest, as you can see below. Madara possesses her iconic giant fan and finely embroidered red armor, while Obito stands on a root with her showy blue battle dress and without the mask she has worn for so long. What do you think of this Naruto: Shippuden cosplay?

READ:  'My Hero Academia' announces its season 5

In other cosplay, Kakashi erotic version shocked fans, while Madara hit with a statuette.

