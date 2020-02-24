An NBA star wears beautiful customized Vegeta sneakers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

More and more stars, both in the world of entertainment and sport, are showing interest in anime. Obviously, one of the most loved and celebrated is without doubt Dragon Ball Super. Let's take a look at these beautiful sneakers worn by a basketball star who pays homage to Vegeta.

In fact, the young star of the Utah Jazz team, Royce Khalil O'Neal, has shown some beautiful sneakers that you can see at the bottom of the news. The shoes present Vegeta in two aspects: on one side we see the contemplative part of the character created by Akira Toriyamawhile on the other hand the Saiyan Prince shows off all his fighting anger. Useful in NBA games. The shoes are Nike KD 12 and have been customized for the player by the artist andr3wtl. The colors are blue and yellow, the colors we see most often wearing to Vegeta himself, who appears in the Super Saiyan Blue version, a transformation first introduced in Dragon Ball Super.

We can't have these beautiful shoes, but we can have the new Dragon Ball Super Funko Pop that have been announced at Toy Fair 2020 in New York to enlarge our collection. We leave you with this Gohan Super Saiyan God artwork starring a fan.