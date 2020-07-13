An NBA figure caught coronavirus hours before entering the Orlando "bubble"

Share it:

Westbrook, in the duel against the Los Angeles Clippers in March, before the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

When the bulk of the delegation of Houston rockets He had already moved to Orlando to join the "bubble" designed by the NBA to finish the 2019/2020 season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, Russell Westbrook, one of the team figures, confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19 and that he is in isolation.

The 31-year-old guard, MVP of the most competitive basketball league in the world in 2017, reported the situation through a publication on his social networks. “Currently I feel good and looking forward to join my colleagues when I am able. Thank you for your good wishes and constant support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe and wear face masks”Wrote the former Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Westbrook, shooting guard James Harden and the recent addition, shooting guard Luc Mbah a Moute were three of the basketball players who had not traveled with the Rockets to Orlando. Coach Mike D’Antoni had said Sunday that he hoped the aforementioned players could reach the NBA bubble, at Disney World Resort, within three to four days.

The Rockets had declined to specify a reason for the players' absence. "These are things that people are dealing with during these difficult times," said D’Antoni., without giving further explanations.

According to NBA security protocols, players must be quarantined in their rooms for 48 hours after arrival before training with the Rockets. The coach reported that all three players were training "at their bases," and expressed optimism that their late arrivals would not have a significant impact on the Rockets, particularly once the playoffs begin.

The Rockets also don't have Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo, who inadvertently broke the initial quarantine and must now stay in his room for eight more days before joining the team's activities.

28 basketball players have already been infected with COVID-19, with just 9 days to go before the friendly matches begin. The official meetings, meanwhile, will begin on July 30.

The leading franchises will be the eight in each Conference with the best percentage of victories at present, to which the six teams that are now less than six games away from that last eighth place access to the playoffs.

Once the 16 teams are in – eight from each Conference – the playoff format will be traditional: there will be a first round, then semifinals and finals for the East and West with series best of seven games. The NBA Finals 2020 will end, as later, on October 13.

