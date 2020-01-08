An MMORPG announced based on Final Fantasy 15 for mobile

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the moment it is little more than a concept and an official announcement, but it is certainly a very ambitious and complex project. Nothing more and nothing less than an MMORPG based on Final Fantasy XV and which will be developed by JSC, Gaea, and Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group, in collaboration with Square Enix. The game will arrive for mobile devices, although at the moment we do not even have an approximate launch window.

In addition, development should be simpler than with other games of the same genre. Basically because it has been confirmed that Final Fantasy XV itself will be used as the base. Something that also suggests that it could be a technically very powerful title, beyond its nature, desasaplanded for mobile devices.

It will be time to wait, although it has already been confirmed that the first trailer will be published in the first half of 2020. A video that will show us both the mentioned graphics and the concept of the game in greater depth. Under normal conditions we might think that the game will be focused solely on the Asian market, but given the license, Square Enix is ​​likely to want to expand its market.

What has been revealed is that the game will focus on multiplayer cooperation, with large-scale battles. In fact, speaking of sizes, it has been confirmed that beyond the map of FF XV itself, a new continent will be added as well as other completely new areas.

This is what a JSC representative commented on the occasion of the announcement (via Siliconera): "The Final Fantasy XV mobile MMORPG comes with a very immersive story, with lovely characters. It is a title that puts these JRPG features to good use. We are trying our best to package the striking action and graphic level we saw in the version of the console, but on the mobile. ".

Source: Siliconera