An MMA champion pays homage to C-18 with a nice cosplay

It is not unusual to find people totally distant from the anime and manga world but who have been influenced, even partially, and many times we have seen martial artists imitating the special moves of the characters coming directly from the Japanese comic in the ring or before entering the field, this time instead it is a cosplay.

L'professional martial artist in MMA, Itsuki Hirata, shared on his Instagram profile an impressive cosplay of C-18, one of the main opponents during the Dragon Ball Z Android Saga, which later became an ally of the Z Warriors, as well as Kulilin's wife.

The sportswoman commented "They often tell me to look like this person, so I decided to dress like her. Who is it?" Of course, fans of Akira Toriyama's work didn't take long to understand the reference, especially thanks to the striking resemblance to the character in question.

A few days after sharing the image of the cosplay on his profile, another photo appeared, portraying the champion in the ring, while intent on launching a Kamehameha. In short, it seems that Dragon Ball, a series founded on the value of getting better and better and trying to overcome your limits, is still able to inspire many people, some of whom manage to excel in their fields.

Recall that the Dragon Ball Super manga has arrived at chapter 56 and recently a fan has portrayed all the characters of Dragon Ball in a spectacular drawing.