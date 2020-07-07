An MLS team announced that it is withdrawing from the tournament for having multiple players with coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

MLS prepares to resume its season despite the pandemic (EFE)

The team FC Dallas He dropped out of the revival tournament of the American football league (MLS) that begins on Wednesday due to the contagion by coronavirus of 10 of his players, the competition announced.

"Given the impact of the number of positive tests Regarding the club's ability to train and participate in competitive games, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Special Tournament, ”said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

The MLS, which last weekend had already postponed the opening game of FC Dallas in the tournament, finally had to renounce the participation of the Texan team due to the number of contagions and the state of confinement of the rest of the players without options of to train.

"As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are isolated in Orlando, we understand that it is not in their interest to compete at this time," said FC Dallas-American-Peruvian coach Luis Gonzalez in a statement.

FC Dallas has ten infected on campus (USA TODAY Sports)

In addition to the 10 footballers, a member of the franchise coaching staff also tested positive for COVID-19 in the more than 2,000 tests that have been applied to teams at the Disney World sports complex (Orlando, Florida), where the tournament starts behind closed doors on Wednesday.

The MLS detailed that in total 13 of the 557 players who are already in the Disney World concentration hotel have tested positive, a percentage of 2.3%. Aside from the 10 FC Dallas footballers, the other three infected belong to two different teams, said the competition.

Fears surrounding the MLS tournament, as well as the resumption of the NBA, which will also take place at Disney World beginning on July 30, have been growing in recent weeks by the huge increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida, where more than 100,000 new infections have been registered since June 19.

Most of the remaining 25 MLS teams are already installed in Disney World, where they are subjected to protocols to detect coronavirus cases and prevent infections.

Beaches have been closed in South Beach to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Reuters)

FC Dallas said it will work with MLS and local health officials in both Florida and Texas on a plan to safely bring the team back to Frisco, Texas. The announcement of the team's withdrawal came the same day that the Mexican striker Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), one of the MLS stars, who preferred to remain with his pregnant wife, was confirmed in the tournament.

U.S It is the country with the most cases of coronavirus in the world with more than 3 million registered, of which almost 133 thousand have died and 1.1 million have recovered. The state of Florida exceeded this Sunday the 200,000 confirmed of COVID-19 adding 10,059 in the last 24 hours and facing two critical weeks in hospitals, which may exceed its capacity if its spread cannot be stopped, especially in Miami-Dade, the epicenter of contagion.

Given the "alarming" increase, the Mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Giménez, maintains a curfew for now indefinite, from 10 at night to 6 in the morning, and has its beaches closed during this festive weekend of 4 July, including Monday.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Uncertainty and fear in the MLS due to the continuous advance of the coronavirus in the United States

The economic fines that the NBA will put for players who refuse to complete the season at Disney

With information from AFP