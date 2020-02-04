An insider says that in February we will have two Nintendo Direct

Share it:

The assumption Nintendo Direct January that the players believed a tradition no longer took place at any time last month. Instead there seem to be two presentations planned for February.

According to insider Zippo, known for having advanced important announcements of Nintendo in the past, this week we will have a Nintendo Direct general and on February 20 one focused on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Japanese usually announce these broadcasts a day before making them, so we will not have to wait long to know if the rumor is right. Usually these direct ones are never made on Fridays, so the bet would be between Wednesday at 15:00 or Thursday at the same time, at least if we follow the patterns of the last programs.

At the moment there are no official sasaplands that lead us to think that we will have these presentations shortly. What is certain is that it has been a long time since many releases have been leaked for Nintendo Switch and it is a receipt that is formally presented during one of these broadcasts focused on what is to come in the coming months for the players of the system.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most powerful exclusive for Nintendo Switch of all we know with a release date for 2020, it is not surprising that the company wants to dedicate a thematic Nintendo Direct to explain the endless novelties and activities that we can enjoy in the game .

The prominence that this premiere will have is such that even recently a console decorated with motifs of the game was presented and that has caused a worldwide sensation leading to mass reservations. In our country it costs € 370 and goes on sale on March 20, just in time for the premiere of the game.