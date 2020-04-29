Entertainment

An insider dates the alleged presentation of PS5 for June

April 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
The presentation of PS5 It will take place on June 4 if Jeff Grub, a GamesBeat journalist who already anticipated the latest Nintendo Direct before it was announced, has now set the date for the Sony event.

Grub stated in ResetEra that the presentation is planned for June 4 in a short message to which he did not add anything else and to whose reactions he has not paid much attention later.

Already in March, he announced the two presentations that Nintendo had prepared for the month after long weeks of absence and high expectations from Nintendo Switch users.

Sony has managed to despair its users with months of silence regarding the new generation that has only broken with the announcement of a new controller with a totally unexpected desasapland and the technical specifications of a machine that, for now, is below direct competition.

As summer and June approaches, where an E3 that doesn't exist now should have been held, we are going to know much more than it should be in stores for Christmas this year.

Recent rumors also assured that Microsoft will present news in May about the video games that will arrive during the first days of the life of Xbox Series X.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

