An ingenious Dragon Ball fan recreates the Tenkaichi tournament with Lego

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fans of Dragon Ball they always reserve great affection for Akira Toriyama's work. Then when this passion is combined with that of Lego, the result is always exceptional. We see this Lego set created by a fan representing the Tenkaichi tournament.

Reddit user CaptainJuucie shared this fan made set made from the famous bricks of the most famous martial arts tournament in the history of manga. The set shows us the second edition of the Tenkaichi in which Goku participates, that we can glimpse behind the wall of the ring, together with his friend Kulilin. In front of the entrance from the platform we see Yamcha. On the platform of the ring we see a fierce aerial battle Tenshinhan (at the time rival of our heroes and pupil of the evil Hermit of the Crane) e Jackie Chun aka the Master Roshi who, as you know, used this disguise to participate undisturbed in the tournament. The fan set is truly magnificent and we hope Lego will make it official. Who wouldn't like to have it to assemble it and show off it? We also recently showed you another Lego set, always made by another fan, that pays homage to the mighty Dragon Ball Shenron.

Meanwhile, Star Comics has announced a box set for the Dragon Ball Collection, a collection divided into seven practical boxes for the edition Dragon Ball Evergreen.

