An infographic summarizes the main games coming out on Nintendo Switch in 2020

The year that has just ended proved to be really full of releases for Nintendo Switch: just think that more games have been launched on the Kyoto hybrid than on PS4 and Xbox One put together.

Judging by all the announcements already made, 2020 will not be any less. Nintendo has thus thought of creating a convenient infographic by gathering in one place the 20 main games to be released during the year that has just begun. The list, which you can see below, begins with Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore, launched on January 17, and continues with Snack World: Dungeon Gold explorers (February 14), Darksiders Genesis (February 14), Devil May Cry 3 : Special Edition (February 20) and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (March 6). Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally touch on March 20, the title that will mark the debut of the series on Nintendo Switch. It then continues with Trials of Mana (April 24) and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (May 24).

To the products just mentioned, all with a release date already set, many others are added that are still without them. The two expansions of Sword and Shield Pokémon, The solitary island of the armor and The snowy lands of the crown, are expected respectively in June and autumn, while The Outer Worlds in a generic early 2020. Panzer Dragoon will be released in winter, while Minecraft Dungeon in April and Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition in summer. Still lacking a launch window, but all scheduled for 2020, they are instead DOOM Eternal, No More Heroes 3, Bravely Default II, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Hollow Knight Silksong, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 and Deadly Premonition 2.

A really rich year ahead, no doubt about it. What securities will you buy in 2020?