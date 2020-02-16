an indescribable jurassic novente delirium

Share it:

The Madrid celebration of the Cutrecon It has already become a tradition that now expands to the pure and hard festival format. The claim of less graceful cinema for the values ​​of production and with more delirious occurrences it establishes a special relationship in the movie theater with a lot of spectators interacting, some with little grace, others with much less. But it is not an impediment to enjoy cinema that is not easy to see in theaters.

Movies considered atrocious as ‘Tammy and the T-Rex’They are unrepeatable accidents, movies made without ties and in which anything can happen. Something in movies leaked by the prestige of traditional distribution rarely allows, except in exceptional and extraordinary cases like ‘Cats’ (2019). In the case of this kind of tare youth film, the result is so brave – never rather, seeing the argument – that it is a unique experience, a verbena of stupidity, blood and moments of addictive shame other people's

In 1993, it would not be strange to see this movie in a video store, although at the time I was in the family cinema section, like other products of the prevailing dinosauriomania in those years, strongly driven by the premiere, of course, of ‘Jurassic Park’ (Jurassic Park, 1993). The plot revolves around Tammy, played by Denise Richards, who must do everything possible to save her boyfriend Michael (a very young Paul walker), when your brain is transplanted to the body of a Tyrannosaurus Rex Robotic by a mad scientist.

Impossible operations, romance and dinosaurs

In its origin, everything was in a harmless tape of childish pranks and silly jokes, but that version does not represent how it was ‘Tammy and the T-Rex ’in its original and complete version. Although the story remains the same, the Blu-Ray release remastered by Vinegar Syndrome, the one released in the Cutrecon, was rated with an R, and more than science fiction for children, it is a horror comedy in the style of 90's video gore products, a whole culture of blood in ferrochrome that in this case offered certain production values, despite its clumsiness.

The history associated with this type of madness usually explains many things, and in this case, the film was produced practically because a guy approached the filmmakers offering his T-Rex robot as a gadget, so it was built around that opportunity, in the film style of Roger Corman. To organize the plot they pulled the catalog of Mad Doctors cinema in vogue in the video market with titles like ‘Re-animator’ (1985) and sequels marking the way. If they tell us that it is produced by Brian Yuzna It wouldn't be weird.

And the idea of ​​departure can not be more deliciously stupid. The brain of a teenager killed because of a bullys group is transplanted in the body of a T-Rex, while his girlfriend, who thinks he has lost him, meets him in the middle of his revenge. Like a version of ‘The Raven’ (The Crow, 1994) for fans of the famous film of Spieberg. Nevertheless, 'Tammy and the T-Rex’Cannot be categorized entirely in“ involuntarily funny ”movies like‘ Troll 2 ’(1989), but it is a comedy that is not funny for what it should and its premise is totally ridiculous.

The performances are bad, but also imposted, exaggerated and somewhat aware. It has dozens of bad jokes and very stupid gags, but they line up with the teenage cinema of ‘Colleague, where is my car?’ (Dude, Where's My Car ?, 2000), so they haven’t aged well. But there is a constant awareness of how ridiculous the story is, at times like the T-Rex using a public telephone, or with Richards behind his back, or his romantic moments that maximize the absurdity that ridicule.

A new cult title of the infracine bis

Another hilarious element throughout the film is the lack of articulation of the robot, which does not move much more than the head and arms and adds some more surrealism and the feeling that everyone involved in the film embraces the stupidity of the project, even Richards, There's one left naivety exaggerated to his role until the iconoclast. That immobility of the Tyrannosaurus is even a cinematic solution for the clumsy contrast with the bloodiest scenes.

While the children's version had no deaths, the gore cut includes almost ten minutes of casserole images and guts, along with two extended sequences. From the surgical splastick in which Michael's brain is taken from rennet until the first chaos in the operating room or the massacre at the institute party, where the students are trampled, chewed and killed in surprising ways with liters of red liquid and bodies cut and crushed almost with logic of Tex Avery cartoon.

But the most bizarre comes at the end, with Richards inventing sexting before webcams were used, in a crazy scifi erotic scene that would not have dreamed the Cronenberg of ‘Videodrome’ (1985). ‘Tammy and the T-Rex’Is one of those films to see to believe, with friends and a barrel of beer, and makes reconsider the director’s kamikaze humor Stewart raffillwhose ‘My friend Mac’(Mac & Me, 1988) is considered another of the Best Worst Movies of the story, what is doubtful is that he had done it completely seriously.