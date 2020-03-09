An incredible Godzilla emerges from the rejected artworks for a brand film

Share it:

These days it looks like that Godzilla is getting a new light. With the release of the first Hollywood film dedicated to kaiju, in fact the frachise seems to have found itself in difficulty, and numerous other films were needed to regain the passion on the part of the public for this brand born in Japan in 1954.

However, they have recently emerged some very interesting artworks, designed for the 1998 film and rejected by the producers. In the post that you find at the bottom of the news, the user @ SuperWoodyAndM1 had shared the 2 drawings of Godzilla and what would have been his "enemy" to face, the Griffin.

The fan had published these images commenting positively on the preparatory sketches of a film that would have been, in his opinion, better than the one published by Hollywood in 1998, underlining the beauty of the illustrations made by Ricardo Delgado and Carlos Huante. Delgado himself, who we remember having published a series of volumes for Dark Horse Comics, subsequently replied to the tweet, defining monsters like "beautifully made".

As for the designs, they were made with an impressive attention to detail, preserving the original shape and design of Godzilla and giving the Griffin a threatening appearance and a size capable of keeping up with the protagonist monster. It would be interesting one day to maybe see a comic book dedicated to kaiju with the ideas that these two artists had in mind, and which, unfortunately, were discarded.

