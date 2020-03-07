Entertainment

An incredible Easter Egg unites the universe of Castlevania with that of Jojo

The release of the third season of Castlevania it caused a particular reaction from the fans, who immediately started looking for easter eggs or references to other works belonging to the anime and manga world. Netflix itself has confirmed a particular connection with the famous Le Bizzarre di Jojo franchise.

Readers and fans of the main work of the master Hirohiko Araki are accustomed to the extravagances of the main characters and villains, and one of the essential objects that appeared in the series seems to have also appeared in the world of Dracula and Belmont.

Isaac, the demonic forger, continues his mission for destroy all humanitythus fulfilling the mission of his lord Dracula. During his continuous movements he meets numerous people, including a merchant, who gives him a very important object. A mirror, able to show its user anything he wants, and sometimes also allowing him to teleport a certain object from the designated place.

READ:  Microsoft could implement PC streaming in xCloud

The moment the shopkeeper gives Isaac the mirror, we see the Stone Mask, identical to that seen in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Phantom Blood, the first historical series in the series. this Mask is able to turn people into immortal vampires, as happened to God Brando, main antagonist of the Joestar. In the post that you can find at the bottom of the page, shared by Netflix on Twitter, you can see the mask.

Although vampires have become almost absent with the third season, to make room for the powers of the Stands, the Stone Mask remains one of the most important objects in the Jojo universe.

