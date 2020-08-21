An important detail of Billy Butcher’s life has been changed in the series

Share it:

Everything is now ready for the second season of the TV series produced by Amazon Prime Video: while the cast is engaged in a series of interviews on the future of the characters of The Boys, we find out what are the major differences between the Billy Butcher of the comics and that played by Karl Urban.

As you know at the end of the show’s first season we found out that Becca, Billy’s wife who she believed was dead, is survived childbirth, thus deciding to raise the child she had with Homelander. The character of Karl Urban has always thought that his wife, who worked in Voight International, had been raped by Homelander and that the management of the multinational had decided to cover up the whole affair.

This did not happen in the original work written by Garth Ennis: as you read in our previous news about a scene focused on Becca in the comic book The Boys, Billy’s wife was a social worker who following the Homelander’s violence became pregnant. After three months the son, endowed with frightening powers, kills his mother, before being eliminated by Billy himself. At this point, reading Becca’s diary, the protagonist discovers what really happened and decides to avenge his wife, despite her having hidden the affair from her husband for fear that he would become the violent person he was when he was young again.

We are waiting to find out if this story will be developed in a similar way also in the episodes of the second season, which will make its debut next September 4th.