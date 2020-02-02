An important case arrives on child pornography with a sentence in Japan

Share it:

For some time now there has been a debate on child pornography, with the UN making a recent statement, which was also followed by the Japanese response. In these days it has been possible to return to the topic due to a process in progress in Japan for some years and for which it has finally reached a sentence that will surely make history.

Several years ago, a man was arrested for child pornography. Akashi Takahashi, 56-year-old designer, had been accused of having recreated in CG, or computer graphics, the body of some underage girls. After asking for an appeal in 2016, the appropriate sentence arrived on January 31, 2020.

According to the judge, Takahashi is guilty and forced to pay a fine of 300,000 yen. "Child pornography is the depiction of what can be visually recognized as the body of a child. Since CG is based on the real body of naked children through photographs, it is child pornography".

In 2013, Takahashi had used some magazines from the 80s and 90s for recreate some models using various 3D modeling software and three of the 34 images produced, according to the judge, were realistic enough to allow identification of the original girls, thus going against the law.

The ruling therefore puts a first limit on the representation of minors within erotic scenarios, even if the motivations are unlikely to affect the thriving hentai sector.