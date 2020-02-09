An image shows the appearance of Doctor Strange with the Iron Man armor in Infinity War

Share it:

It is not the first time that the conceptual art of the team of Marvel studios It shows us interesting ideas that never happened in his films. We already saw the appearance of Hulk with the injured arm after clicking with the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame, and today, we were able to take a look at the aspect of Doctor Strange with nothing more and nothing less than the armor of Hombre de Hierro.

This idea was created for Avengers: Infinity War. The Russo brothers, in charge of the direction of the film, together with the scriptwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely created a lot of ideas that never ceased to be conceptual art. The person in charge of creating this work was Phil Saunders and will delight fans of Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange and Iron Man.

As the picture shows, Stephen Strange's character wears Tony Stark's suit with the Eye of agamotto as a centerpiece instead of the iconic Iron Man reactor.

"'Iron Strange' – an idea that was cut from the script of the Avengers: Infinity War. On Ship Q, Tony Stark was going to transfer his armor to Strange to protect him from Ebony Maw's torture needles."

According to Saunders, the story of Infinity War was going to be something different during the Q ship scene, where we see Tony Stark and Peter Parker go to the rescue of Doctor Strange. Stark was going to transfer his armor to Strange to defend him from the fearsome Ebony Maw, although, finally, the Russo brothers discarded this idea and decided to simplify the scene.

Stephen Strange will return in his sequel Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse, a film whose script will be written by the creator of the Loki series.