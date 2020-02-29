An image of Wolverine played by Henry Cavill, protagonist of The Witcher, goes viral

Share it:

The successful Netflix series The Witcher has made Henry Cavill have seen his popularity increase in recent months. Such has been the scope of his success, that numerous artists have begun to imagine the actor playing mythical characters from the world of comics and cinema.

That has been the case with BossLogic, who moved by the recent rumors that made Henry Cavill sound like the next Wolverine, has shared an image that imagines how the mighty would be X Men played by the sorcerer of Netflix.

The absence of official sources confirming the rumor that Marvel studios I was considering the possibility of hiring the services of the actor as next Wolverine, make us think that the same thing will happen as with Mark Hamill and Vesemir in season 2 of The Witcher.

However, this BossLogic desasapland has managed to conquer the public in social networks. The impressive realism of the image added to the unmistakable features of the actor and the mutant make this piece a dream for fans.

It is clear that Marvel choose your next Logan carefully. The mutant is one of the great stars of the X-Men franchise, if not one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Universe. Cavill's 36 years could make him a good candidate for the role, although his agenda should be as tight after the success of The Witcher and after the announcement of his second season.

When will you enter Marvel studios to the new X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We still do not know for sure, but recently we have received some clues that indicate that less and less for it. The most recent of all was an image during the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier that suggested the arrival of the characters of this franchise to the universe created by Disney.