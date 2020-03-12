An illustrator of One-Punch Man delights us with a splendid sketch of Fubuki and Tatsumaki

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, that of One-Punch Man it is undoubtedly one of the most loved productions of these years that since its very first volume has been able to bewitch the public, first with a paper work and subsequently with an animated adaptation that has contributed to make its fame even more.

Starting from an idea capable of completely overturning all the premises and concepts that underlie countless works of the anime / manga industry, One-Punch Man has thus become a series of great appeal all over the world, an amazing success that would not have been possible without the invaluable contribution of Yusuke Murata.

The name may not make you ring any bell, but the man in question is among the most important faces of the franchise, having dealt with shaping all the characters we have come to love. Among other things, the illustrator is also known for his sketches that often fall under the "red light" target, a detail that has helped to increase his fame among fans even more. Well, just talking about sketching, in the last few hours man has shared a splendid drawing on his Twitter page – which you can see at the bottom of the news – in which Fubuki and Tatsumak are portrayedi, with the first that stands out in the center of the image while the second is in the background, a work of great quality that has been able to earn the praise of countless users.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the first minutes of the new OVA dedicated to One-Punch Man have been released recently. Among other things, in the last few weeks some new One-Punch Man themed Funko Pop have also been revealed.