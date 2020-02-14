An ice show dedicated to Sailor Moon is coming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sailor Moon will soon be the protagonist of an ice skating show entitled "Sailor Moon Prism On Ice". To interpret the role of the protagonist Usagi will be the Olympic skating champion Evgenija Medvedeva.

Sailor Moon was a very successful series born from the author's mind Naoko Takeuchi which tells of the adventures of the Sailor Warriors (so called because of the particular sailor suits they wear) fighting against evil beings and insidious dangers. The series, which consists of 18 tankobons in Japan and also proposed in Italy by Star Comics, it then generated many animated series all of great success and impact for fans who still reserve a lot of affection for the work, so much so that a new film entitled Sailor Moon Eternal is coming soon to be released in Japanese cinemas.September 11, 2020.

The ice show, however, will arrive this summer, always in Japan, and will feature Evgenija Medvedeva (who you find with the stage costume on the Twitter profile of Toei at the bottom of the news) world skating champion, big fan of anime and in particular of Sailor Moon who has already paid homage to several competitions, using outfits that recall the character of Usagi. We also point out our review of the Italian edition of Sailor Moon Eternal Edition the definitive edition that collects all the work of Naoko Takeuchi.