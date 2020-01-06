“An honor for me”: Donald Trump remembers his cameo in ‘Mi Pobre Angelito 2’

Share it:

What is your favorite Christmas movie? Surely more than one person will tell you that ‘Home Alone’(My Poor Little Angel) in its first or second part (because both are hilarious).

If you are a fan of My Poor Little Angel, you will surely remember the epic cameo that Donald Trump made in the second installment starring Macaulay Culkin: “Home Alone: ​​Lost in NY”(Lost in New York).

But who would imagine that 27 years after the premiere of My Poor Little Angel 2, Donald Trump would be the president of the United States?

Almost 3 decades of the films that devoted Culkin as the top child star of the 1990s, Donald Trump recalled his funny cameo for the film.

How did it all begin

President Trump held a videoconference to US troops abroad.

One of the soldiers on duty asked if ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’Is his favorite movie, to which the Republican said yes.

"Well, in fact, I made a cameo in Home Alone 2. Many mention it every year, especially at Christmas. The children tell me, ‘I just saw you on TV’”

And the Republican added:

It was a good movie and I was a little younger, so to speak subtly. And yes, it was an honor to do it. ”

The context

Home Alone 2: Lost in NY It was a financial success for the tape. In 1992, the year of its premiere, it raised more than $ 365 million worldwide.

In the second part of My Poor Little Angel, Kevin embarks on the wrong plane and ends up in Manhattan, so he asks for a room at the exclusive Hotel Plaza, then owned by Trump.

With information from Deadline.

