 An HBO executive says a second season of Watchmen is Damon Lindelof's decision

January 16, 2020
One of the revelation series of the 2019/2020 season has been "Watchmen", from the HBO chain. An extension of the Watchmen universe that has surprised many fans, who even see the series as a wonderful adaptation of the world of comics (remember that the series extends the universe of comics, does not make an adaptation of those). Before the grand reception, many wonder if there will be a second season of the series or not.

So far, that possibility has been quite closed, although not completely ruled out. Now, the chain executive Casey Bloys, has recognized that decision will depend strictly on Damon Lindelof, creator and architect of the series, and in turn will support you in the decision Lindelof makes.

What we left with Damon was that he is thinking about what he wants to do and I am taking the lead in that. If he has an idea that excites him, then I'm excited; If you want to do something else, then that is what I want to do.

If it's the second season, great, if it's a new worldview, great. If it is something more complex, I will follow your leadership.

Attending to this, therefore, it does not seem that he is going to watch second season, since Lindelof has commented in the past that to do it there must be a good idea behind him, and he does not currently have any plans in mind.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

