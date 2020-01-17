An extraordinary Humble Bundle opens to help with the fires of Australia

Share it:

A good part of the videogame industry is turning to contribute its grain of sand in the fight against the terrible situation that the Australian people is experiencing due to the proliferation of fires that are ravaging the country and that are slowly raising the world by asking help to save the inhabitants of the region and the animal species that are being decimated.

We have seen movements such as the publication of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare DLC to allocate funds to this cause and also community movements as direct solidarity in Twitch to help.

Now a good selection of independent developers have collaborated with Humble Store allowing all funds in a package of 29 games to go to support fire fighting.

In the collection there is a bit of everything from modern classics like Hollow Knight, Machinarium and Duck Game, to niche jewels like The Haunted Island, to Frog Detective Game, to Euro Truck Simulator 2, Void Bastards, Hand of Fate 2, The Gardens Between and a lot more that you can buy for about € 22 from this link.

On other occasions, the Humble Store packages allow us to select which part we want to allocate to the store and what percentage of the multiple beneficial causes they support. On this occasion 100% of the proceeds are destined to aid for Australians and their lands.

Another interesting package in Humble Store right now is the Sweet Farm, in it you can get Stardew Valley (king of the wells of hours) for less than € 9 and in passing you take other jewels like Evergarden, Ultimate Chicken Horse and Samorost 3 for the way, all of them are highly recommended and are not the only games in the package.