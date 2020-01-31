an extraordinary ending, the Netflix series earns a place among the best in history

Share it:

I was one of those spectators who saw ‘BoJack Horseman’ as the animated comedy of the horse that speaks before giving it a chance. It took me a long time and it is true that the first chapters pull more towards a humor that does not really define what the series created by R isaphael Bob-Waksberg, but not much happens until everything fits into place and now, unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye in Netflix.

There have been several moments throughout these six seasons in which both we and BoJack himself have believed that the character had bottomed out to discover not much later that he could still fall further down. The first half of this sixth season played a lot with the idea of ​​the redemption of its protagonist and the series has opted in his farewell for face all the ghosts of his past to see if he really deserved or not a happy ending.

The fall of BoJack?

From here there will be small details about the last eight episodes of the series.

There are so many objectionable behaviors of BoJack over the years that it is logical that even he himself does not know what he really has to face when he learns that they are writing a negative article about him, although we do know that the root of everything It's in the death of Sarah Lynn. It will be a bomb that takes a long time to explode, because knowing what is the subject of an investigation leads our protagonist first to being overwhelmed and then seeking help from those he really trusts.

There is an especially bright moment In these episodes that is when BoJack disconnects for a few moments of that to greet his students once more. The evolution of the faces of Diane and Princess Carolyn could not be more accurate, since at the same time it allows the viewer to calmly digest their feelings towards the protagonist before everything starts to precipitate and really leads BoJack to literally hit bottom and let Everything is entirely out of your control.

In parallel to that, the stories of the other important characters in the series are closing instead of leaving everything to the final episode. In fact, the latter has a certain epilogue taste but never feeling like a dispensable additive. Sometimes the series do not have to say goodbye with a great peak moment, but with a scene that knows how to capture what has been its essence over the years and ‘BoJack Horseman’ embroiders it in that aspect, also hoping to illustrate it through a song that could not be better chosen.

An impeccable closure

Further, Bob-Waksberg knows how to measure very well what could simply be an uncontrolled climb until everything explodes, from the initial doubts of Hollyhock to maintain contact with his father until the discovery of characters like Diane or Princess Carolyn of all the objectionable attitudes of his friend in the past. Everyone already knew that BoJack was not exactly clean wheat but only he was aware of everything.

It is without a doubt the penultimate episode which really works as a high point and it enters fully into the pantheon of unforgettable chapters of the series, but previously the series had already allowed itself to play a little with the peculiar use of the animation that is made in the second of these last eight chapters. There is Diane the axis of everything and his obcecation in writing a book about his suffering as a way of validating it but being unable to achieve it.

And there are still fun moments – exciting the comeback in the series of Margo Martindale to mention only one, but this final stretch of ‘BoJack Horseman’ chooses to face the protagonists to their fears and that is not something precisely easy. Bob-Waksberg again has a strong impact on it through dialogues, but not to overexplain it, but to externalize it and that it is the characters themselves who have to assume those truths from which they have been escaping for some time.

What is done in these last episodes of ‘BoJack Horseman’ It is not so much to show us if there is going to be a happy ending for its protagonists, as to make them themselves understand if they can become one.. What they were will always be there, latent, but the important thing is to take that step forward in their lives, as long as it is possible to do so, but without obsessing with the idea of ​​whether we will end up being happy or not as much as with the fact that We really are now.

In short

The end of ‘BoJack Horseman’ is extraordinary, making it clear once again that it is the best series that Netflix has done so far, but also confirming that we should surely talk about it as one of the best of all time without taking into account what has been your home. Its creator said that he would have continued with her for a little longer, but his farewell has been perfect. Nothing has felt accelerated, everything has fit into place and has also been presented in an insurmountable way.

Thanks for everything, ‘BoJack Horseman’.