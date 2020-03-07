an exquisite horror story full of visual power

Share it:

With just a couple of feature films, Osgood Perkins had become an interesting brand for many of the new horror fans. Two titles with ups and downs like 'The Envoy of Evil' and 'I am the beautiful creature that lives in this house,' which Netflix popularized, served as a cover letter to what it is, for the moment, the great work of his filmography, the very notable 'Gretel and Hansel'.

Fear squared

With a script by the unknown Rob Hayes, who twists and intensifies the popular history of the Grimm Brothers, 'Gretel and Hansel' serves on the tray the first great protagonist of Sophia Lillis, one of the great young forces of today's Hollywood. For this, Perkins is reflected in mirrors closer to Alejandro Jodorowsky of 'The Sacred Mountain' or the hyperrealistic and beautifully detailed environment Robert Eggers embodied in his extraordinary first film, 'The Witch'.

The young star of the two 'It' films is accompanied by young Samuel Leakey as his inseparable and dreamy brother Hansel. But it's not only they who raise the horror to the square: the filmmaker and his cinematographer, Galo Olivares, they film in an amazing 1.55 digital full of dark light that feels like a glove to the horror fable that the story offers. The veteran in the genre Alice Krige composes an excellent traditional witch, while the powerful Jessica De Gouw does the same when she plays. The hunter of Charles Babalola appears in passing in one of the most spectacular moments of the film.

Walking away with bravery from the cloying and already worn tale, Perkins also avoid resorting to any stroke of humor lighten your proposal, that is the great and very enjoyable Tommy Wirkola film with Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton of 2013. 'Gretel and Hansel', in its 2020 version, star in a dark fairy tale that in its best moments be sure to freeze your blood.

For all palates

Another point in favor of the Oz Perkins film is that, without needing to be qualified for over 17 years or carry a large R in their classification, it manages to create atmosphere and be truly terrifying. And all that, in addition, through a classic imaginary, otherwise, without raising the volume to 11 to scare the staff. Although there is also that, because it is the toll that every current horror tape must pay.

'Gretel and Hansel' is the best Oz Perkins movie, a director who needs two formats to demonstrate his ideas restlessness. The prologue, beautiful, abuses the voiceover no matter how much they are telling us a story. From the very beginning, it reminds us that Jodorowsky composed fable (heh) and it will take a while to show personality, but everything comes on time.

Unfortunately, it was quite impossible for the film to endure the avalanche of ideas and passages from its first half, and it completely exhausted its outcome.

In spite of that ballast, as a whole it ends up weighing more good than less good, and I can certainly assure that some of the most beautiful moments of the year of terror that lies ahead are here. With which he was falling, a surprise more than advisable that barely exceeds eighty minutes. A small artisan work in a world dominated by industrial manufacturing of fears. It does justice to the title.